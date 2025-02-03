Gov. Healey, Mayor Wu kick off Black History Month with celebrations in Boston

Boston kicks off Black History Month with speeches, prayers, poems, and more

BOSTON - Boston kicked off Black History Month celebrations on Monday with prayers, songs, powerful speeches, and a call to action.

At the State House, Governor Maura Healey stood shoulder to shoulder with city and community leaders as they raised the Black American Flag. Reflecting back on the past and those who made today's freedom possible. They also spoke out against President Donald Trump's actions to remove DEI initiatives.

"In Massachusetts, we are not going to turn back on 250 years of history. And not turn back on freedom opportunity and embrace diversity those things that have made us stronger, " Governor Healey said.

Black History Month in Boston

Mayor Michelle Wu held a separate flag-raising ceremony at Boston City Hall.

"In Boston, we celebrate black culture, black expression, black excellence, and black joy," Wu said.

A poem called Black Excellence inspired the crowd. Rhonda Perch plans to approach this month differently than in years past and get more actively involved in the community.

"Now even more so to know they are trying to erase it that we stand out and know it's not possible. Black history is American History period," Perch said.

Bianca Rose is the city's Caribbean Cultural Advisor. She plans to host an event later this month discussing black leadership.

"About the influence that black leaders outside of America, Caribbean leaders, South American leaders, had on the American Black history movement here, hopefully get that history incorporated into the Boston public school classrooms," Rose said.