Watch CBS News
Local News

Police arrest man accused of enticing two girls at Haverhill school bus stop

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

HAVERHILL - A man has been arrested for allegedly asking two girls at a school bus stop to get into his car.

Haverhill police said an adult saw the incident happen and intervened, so the man drove off.

Schools were put on alert and bus stops were monitored until police tracked down the suspect, 76-year-old John Perrault.

He is charged with enticement and operating a motor vehicle with a revoked license. He was held on $100,000 bail.

There are no additional suspects, but police will continue to monitor bus stops in the area.  

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on October 12, 2022 / 10:10 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.