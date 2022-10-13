Police arrest man accused of enticing two girls at Haverhill school bus stop

HAVERHILL - A man has been arrested for allegedly asking two girls at a school bus stop to get into his car.

Haverhill police said an adult saw the incident happen and intervened, so the man drove off.

Schools were put on alert and bus stops were monitored until police tracked down the suspect, 76-year-old John Perrault.

He is charged with enticement and operating a motor vehicle with a revoked license. He was held on $100,000 bail.

There are no additional suspects, but police will continue to monitor bus stops in the area.