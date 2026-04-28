Abandoned Haverhill mill gutted by fire again: "An eyesore. It's been here a long time."

A huge fire tore through an abandoned mill in Haverhill, Massachusetts early Tuesday morning. It's the second fire there in more than 10 years.

Haverhill fire chief Chris Cesati said they got a call for a fire at the empty mill on Stevens Street around 2:45 a.m. When they arrived, he said there were heavy flames on all four floors.

Fire tore through the mill on Stevens Street in Haverhill, Mass. on April 28, 2026. CBS Boston

No one was hurt. Firefighters from several towns came in to help. Most of the fire was out by sunrise, but the chief said it will smolder for a while.

"We're going to have hot spots here, for the foreseeable, at least today," Cesati told CBS News Boston.

There's no word yet on a cause.

"Unfortunately, with any vacant building you run the risk of fire hazards, collapse hazards," Cesati said. "Years and years of chemicals. Different processings that have gone through. The heavy timber. It burns for a long time."

The same mill went up in flames in September 2015. Four teenagers were charged with starting that fire. The mill was built in 1884 but has been abandoned for years.

"An eyesore. It's been here a long time. They need to do something about it." said Heather Geroux who was walking her dog in the neighborhood Tuesday.

Haverhill, Massachusetts is 37 miles north of Boston, close to the border of New Hampshire.