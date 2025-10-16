Harold Landry misses practice again Thursday, status in doubt for Patriots vs. Titans in Week 7

New England Patriots linebacker Harold Landry missed his second straight practice on Thursday, which puts his status for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans in doubt.

Landry spent the first seven seasons of his NFL career in Tennessee and was set to return to his old stomping grounds along with Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel this weekend, but an ankle injury could put a damper on those plans. The Pro Bowl linebacker took a shot to his knee in last Sunday's win over the New Orleans Saints, though Landry ended up playing 87% of New England's defensive snaps in the victory.

Landry had a sack and two QB hits against the Saints, and currently leads New England with 4.5 sacks and 11 QB hits through the first six weeks. Those totals are good for eight-most in the NFL in both categories.

The New England pass rush hasn't broken out just yet, with the team's 13 sacks tied for 15th-most in the NFL. The Patriots' 113 QB pressures through six weeks is 20th in the league.

But the Pats will face a Titans team that has been letting quarterback Cam Ward get hit a lot this season. The rookie has taken 25 sacks so far this season, which is the most in the NFL.

In addition to Landry, Charles Woods wasn't spotted at Thursday's practice in Foxboro, after the backup cornerback was limited Wednesday with a knee injury.

Patriots Thursday Practice Report



Returning:



Hawkins

Jennings



Non-participants



Landry

Woods



Below: Pop Douglas in 1-1 tackling drill #NEvsTEN @wbz pic.twitter.com/JEBL5Cvgcc — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) October 16, 2025

The Patriots did get a pair of players back at Thursday's practice in safety Jaylinn Hawkins (hamstring) and linebacker Anfernee Jennings (ankle). Both missed Week 6 against the Saints and sat out Wednesday's session, but Hawkins could return to his starting safety role this weekend against the Titans.