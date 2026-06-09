Could happy hour be next for Massachusetts after new law to relax alcohol rules for World Cup?

Massachusetts is giving cities and towns the green light to relax their alcohol rules this summer, with Gov. Maura Healey on Monday signing into law bills that allow for a later last call and outdoor drinking zones. Now some are wondering if bringing back "happy hour" could be the next step for the state.

Appearing on WEEI's Greg Hill Show Tuesday, the governor was asked if she'd support legalizing happy hour again. Massachusetts banned the sale of discounted alcoholic drinks at bars and restaurants more than 40 years ago after a string of deadly drunk driving crashes.

"I personally support happy hour," Healey replied, saying it's "one thing" the state could try as a way to keep young people from moving away.

"I really want 20-somethings, 18-35 year-olds staying in Boston, staying in Massachusetts," Healey said. "It's really important that we create spaces for them to hang out and socialize."

There has been an almost annual push among some Beacon Hill lawmakers to reinstate happy hour, without success. The Massachusetts Restaurant Association has been against the effort, saying it would raise liquor liability insurance costs for businesses. Previous Gov. Charlie Baker was opposed to the move, and Healey has not explicitly supported it before.

The new law to let bars stay open later during the World Cup is seen by Healey and other key lawmakers as a test run.

"This pilot is a chance for us to see firsthand how thoughtful, targeted flexibility in our liquor laws can benefit our economy and our communities," Senate President Karen Spilka said in a statement. "If this summer shows what we believe it will, I hope it opens the door to a broader conversation about modernizing these laws for the long term."