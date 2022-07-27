Happy Hour revival opposed by Massachusetts Restaurant Association; 'Will result in skyrocketing costs'

BOSTON - Not everyone is raising a glass to the proposed return of "Happy Hour" in Massachusetts.

Last week, the Senate approved an amendment in a larger economic development bill that would give cities and towns the green light to allow discounted after-work drinks. In a letter sent to lawmakers on Tuesday, the Massachusetts Restaurant Association is urging House and Senate negotiators to drop the proposal to overturn the state's Happy Hour ban from the final bill.

"The Massachusetts Restaurant Association is against any provision that would change the 'happy hour' laws in Massachusetts," MRA president and CEO Stephen Clark wrote in the letter published by the State House News Service. "These days, liquor liability insurance is relatively inexpensive and is mandated. A return to the old days will result in skyrocketing costs for all."

Clark says the restaurant industry is currently struggling due to the pandemic, inflation and supply chain problems. The MRA argues that businesses trying to compete with "predatory pricing policies" could only get them in more financial trouble.

"For the last four decades, the present public policy in Massachusetts has worked. There has not been outcry from industry to change these laws. Who is asking for this change and for what reason?" Clark writes. "Just because a consumer expresses a desire to have something doesn't mean it makes sense for the impacted business or the Commonwealth as a whole."

Happy Hour has been banned in the state since 1984, with the intention of preventing drunk driving crashes. A MassINC poll from 2021 showed that 70% of residents want to see a Happy Hour comeback.

Sen. Julian Cyr sponsored the Happy Hour amendment, which would give cities and towns the power to set rules for Happy Hour, and drink discounts would not be allowed after 10 p.m.

"What this is is giving municipalities a tool who would want to have Happy Hour to be able to pursue it through a local option," Cyr told WBZ-TV.

Gov. Charlie Baker has previously expressed opposition to bringing back Happy Hour, but his office tells WBZ he will carefully review any legislation that lands on his desk.