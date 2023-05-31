Mass. lawmakers try to repeal ban on Happy Hour again

BOSTON - The sale of discounted alcoholic beverages has been illegal in Massachusetts since 1984. At the time, lawmakers faced pressure to act after a string of fatal drunk driving incidents. Forty years later, Massachusetts is one of the only states in the country to have a so-called Happy Hour Ban.

On Wednesday, the Joint Committee on Consumer Protection and Professional Licensure held a hearing on a bill from State Senator Julian Cyr that would allow cities and towns to decide whether or not to opt in.

"Many of our downtowns and main streets don't have the foot traffic they did during the pandemic," Cyr said ahead of Wednesday's hearing. "That has meant a tremendous challenge for restaurant owners and bars. I think happy hour is a tool that could bring come vibrancy to our main streets and downtowns."

As written, Cyr's bill would allow for the sale of discounted alcohol until 10pm. It would also require businesses to advertise those discounts three days prior. Cyr said a lot had changed since the ban went in place in 1984. He cited the change in drinking age from 18 to 21, a decrease in drunk driving incidents, and the creation of rideshare apps like Uber and Lyft, as reasons to support the change.

"You talk to any younger person, very few people are going to wager and say Massachusetts is this super fun cool place," said Cyr. "What you do hear them talk about is how expensive it is to live here."

Colin Lynch is a partner of Traveler Street Hospitality. The restaurant group owns restaurants in Boston's South End. "I totally understand where everyone is coming from on all sides," said Lynch. "I think anything that gives you another tool at your disposal to pivot and help out wherever you can when you need it. We all know how hard the pandemic was, but everything we were given to use we used."

The bill would need to be voted out of committee and passed by both chambers of the legislature. The Senate expressed support for this last year. Governor Maura Healey would have to sign the bill into law. A spokesperson for the governor said she reviews every bill that comes across her desk but would not provide clarity on whether Healey supported this particular bill.