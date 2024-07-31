Could Happy Hour return to Massachusetts? Business owners weigh in

Business owners weigh in on whether Massachusetts should bring back Happy Hour

Business owners weigh in on whether Massachusetts should bring back Happy Hour

Business owners weigh in on whether Massachusetts should bring back Happy Hour

BOSTON - It's a foreign concept, but Happy Hour could be making a return to Massachusetts.

Incentive to bring people into empty bars

"I don't even know if I was alive when they had it," said The Causeway co-owner, Dave Ferrando.

It's been 40 years since bars were allowed to offer drink specials. Happy Hour was banned in Massachusetts after a young woman was killed in a drunk driving accident in the early 80s.

"It was crazy," said Frank from the North End. "Everybody was getting half price drinks, I think they were. It was like $3 but at that time $3 was $8. People would pile in."

That was then – and lawmakers now have until midnight to decide whether to let cities and towns bring Happy Hour back.

With an empty bar at two in the afternoon, the owners of Banners Kitchen and Tap and Hub Hall near the TD Garden are all for its return.

"If there's no one in your bar right now, I'd rather offer a discount to get them in and be spending something then just have no one there," said their director of operations, Dwight Hoover.

Discounted drinks, supporters believe, could be an incentive for young people to stick around Boston.

"Discounting one of the most profitable items"

Across the street at The Causeway, Ferrando doesn't see how the measure will benefit business.

"You're also now discounting one of the most profitable items," he said.

Others worry about the dangers of discounted beer and alcohol.

"You're promoting people drinking and driving," William Allatt of Fitchburg explained.

"I do worry a little bit about kind of forcing binge drinking, in a way, or promoting it," Ferrando added.

And while technology like Uber and Lyft exists now, it's not as accessible outside of Boston.

"It's not very easy," Allatt said. "Happy Hours are good for the city."

Frank from the North End added, "I don't see anybody who's not drinking a lot."

Others can't pass up saving a few bucks. Allatt told WBZ-TV that Boston needs to be able to compete with other major cities.

"I'd be alright with it," he said. "Cause I like beer and I like being around people."

Gov. Maura Healey said on the radio Wednesday that Happy Hour isn't high on her priority list, but if the measure is sent to her desk, it's something she would consider.