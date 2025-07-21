Hannaford grocery store in Marlboro to close. Another supermarket chain is replacing it.

How to shop smarter and spend less as grocery prices climb

Hannaford is closing one of its grocery stores in Marlboro, Massachusetts later this summer, and another supermarket chain will be taking its place.

The last day of business for the Hannaford supermarket on Route 20 will be Sept. 2. A spokesperson for Hannaford Supermarkets said the store will be "fully operational" until then.

The store is closing due to a real estate issue.

"We've learned that we will not have the opportunity to renew the lease at our Marlborough store," the Hannaford spokesperson said.

Moving in to the location is Shaw's, which has over 50 stores in Massachusetts. It's not clear yet when the new Shaw's supermarket will open.

"We look forward to serving the Marlborough community," a Shaw's spokesperson told WBZ-TV.

Hannaford filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Act (WARN) notice with the state last week. It says 160 employees could be out of a job by Sept. 13.

"We're offering opportunities for all Marlborough store associates to take jobs at other local stores, and will make every effort to transfer them," a Hannaford spokesperson said. "We're also partnering with the Masshire Rapid Response team to support those in further need of employment assistance."

Maine-based Hannaford has 16 locations in Massachusetts. The nearest locations to Marlboro are in Clinton, Leominster, Uxbridge and Waltham.

In other grocery store news, Trader Joe's recently announced it will be opening new stores in West Roxbury and Newton. Opening dates for those supermarkets have not yet been shared.