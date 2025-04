Viral Trader Joe's mini totes are back in spring pastel colors Shoppers rushed to get their hands on the viral mini pastel canvas tote bags from Trader Joe's, including in Studio City. The totes retail for $2.99, but some resell them online for much more. The grocer started selling their limited edition mini tote bags last year, and the craze behind them quickly grew. Trader Joe's says if you missed out on the popular item, they will have more in stock tomorrow.