New Hampshire State Police trooper crashes into person on Hampton Beach strip

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

HAMPTON, N.H. – A person was hospitalized Sunday night after they were hit by a trooper in a New Hampshire State Police cruiser along the Hampton Beach strip.

It happened around 7:15 p.m. on Ashworth Ave. near the intersection of Ocean Blvd. and Nudd Ave.

The pedestrian suffered injuries and was taken to an area hospital by ambulance. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

New Hampshire State Police said the trooper was not hurt. No names were released.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone witnesses are asked to call police.

WBZ-News Staff
The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on July 24, 2023 / 8:10 AM

