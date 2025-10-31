Halloween in Salem, Massachusetts is "seriously the coolest place" as thousands descend on Witch City

It's the busiest day of the year in Salem, Massachusetts as visitors from around the world fly into the Witch City for Halloween.

Thousands of people dressed in full costumes descended on Essex and Washington streets Friday before sunset.

Salem has already set a record for hosting more than 1 million visitors in the month of October, but officials expect another 80,000 on Friday. Hundreds of people could be seen arriving on the MBTA's Commuter Rail, since parking is extremely limited.

"I love Halloween. It's my favorite holiday, and this is seriously the coolest place that I've ever been to. We came last year, and I told them if you could take me back again, that would be really cool," said Amanda Brown, who's visiting from North Carolina.

Police have doubled the number of officers on patrol for Friday night. They've also installed new roadblocks to keep cars and trucks off closed streets.

How to get to Salem?

The easiest way to get to Salem is to take the Newburyport/Rockport commuter rail line, which runs out of North Station in Boston.

Government shutdown affecting Salem

The bathrooms inside the Salem Maritime National Historic Sites, including some Salem witch trials locations, are closed during the government shutdown. But the city isn't letting it impact the festivities. About 100 portable restrooms and city-operated bathrooms will remain open to the public for Halloween.

Salem, Massachusetts is about 22 miles north of Boston.

WBZ-TV's Aaron Parseghian contributed to this report.