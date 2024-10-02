Law banning ghost guns and guns in schools to be implemented by Massachusetts Gov. Healey

BOSTON - Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey is planning to implement parts of a gun reform law Wednesday, blocking an effort by opponents to delay it.

A spokesperson for Healey said she will sign an emergency preamble for the law, allowing it to take effect immediately. Usually, laws take effect 90 days after they're signed. This law passed in July and would have taken effect on Oct. 23.

The law bans ghost guns, expands the state's red flag provisions and bans guns in some public places like schools and polling places.

Opponents were trying to collect enough signatures to delay the law, making it a ballot question in 2026. Healey said she disagrees with it.

"This is about ensuring that we're ready to go in terms of implementation," said Healey on Wednesday. "The system is there, it's a democracy. If you go to your legislature, you can advocate for policy and advocate for laws and that's the way the system works."

The bill was originally introduced last October, a day after a pregnant woman was hit by a stray bullet in Holyoke, leaving her injured and her baby dead.