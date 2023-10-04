Watch CBS News
Multiple victims reported after shooting in western Massachusetts

Multiple victims reported after shooting in Holyoke
HOLYOKE - Multiple victims were reported after a shooting on Wednesday afternoon in Holyoke.

It happened at the intersection of Maple and Sargeant streets shortly before 1 p.m.

The exact number of people shot is unknown but police confirmed there are multiple victims. They're asking people to avoid the area while they investigate.

No other information was available at the time.

First published on October 4, 2023 / 2:35 PM

