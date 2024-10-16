Derailed Green Line train going 36 mph in 10 mph zone, NTSB says

CAMBRIDGE - The Green Line train that derailed at the beginning of October was going 36 mph in a 10 mph zone, a preliminary investigation shows.

A Green Line train derailed near Lechmere Station in Cambridge. CBS Boston

The investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board showed that the train had left Lechmere Station heading east when it entered a 10 mph zone while traveling at 36 mph.

It then passed through a "double red signal" which requires trains to stop near Red Bridge interlocking, which is where the Medford/Tufts and Union Square branch intersect. The train then drove over a track switch, that was in the process of changing, and caused the second car to head in a different direction from the first, according to the NTSB.

The train remained upright throughout the derailment.

The NTSB provided a visual to explain how the train derailed, according to the preliminary investigation. National Transportation Safety Board

The MBTA said that the operator of the train is not currently working while the MBTA completes its own investigation of the incident.

"The safety and well-being of MBTA riders and employees are of the utmost importance. The MBTA has been working aggressively to improve safety at all levels and has stepped up its focus on compliance with operating rules, including adherence to posted speed limits," an MBTA spokesperson said in a statement.

The NTSB said that the investigation is ongoing and that they will be looking into "speed rules, compliance, internal and external oversight," moving forward.

Seven people were sent to the hospital with minor injuries after the train derailed just before 5 p.m. on October 1. There was 52 people on board at the time, including two crew members.

Passengers had to exit the train, and walk on the tracks to an emergency exit. Shuttle busses replaced the train from North Station to both Medford/Tufts and Union Square. The train remained on the tracks until two days later and service resumed that morning.