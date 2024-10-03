Damaged Green Line train finally removed from tracks in Cambridge after derailment

CAMBRIDGE - A derailed Green Line train in Cambridge has finally been moved, about a day-and-a-half after it derailed.

That's the good news for Boston area commuters. The bad news is shuttle buses are still running for now.

MBTA Green Line derailment

Seven people were hurt Tuesday evening when the train derailed after leaving Lechmere station around 5 p.m.

A Green Line train derailed near Lechmere Station in Cambridge on October 1, 2024. CBS Boston

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) said the lead trolley's wheels came off the tracks. That caused another car to derail, but it remained upright.

Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have been looking into the cause. Their preliminary report should be done in about a month.

The damaged train was finally removed early Thursday morning from the area of the Red Bridge where the Medford/Tufts branch and Union branch intersect.

The damaged train in Cambridge was finally removed early Thursday morning. CBS Boston

MBTA shuttle buses

It's not clear yet when train service will resume in the area. The MBTA said shuttle buses are still running between North Station and Medford/Tufts and Union Square. Riders can use the 86, 87, or 91 buses to connect to the buses or the Orange Line.

"We're working alongside our federal and state partners to understand what happened to make sure this doesn't happen again. We know this unplanned service change is a challenge, and we thank our riders for their patience at this time," MBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng said in a statement.

The derailment happened in the same spot where the line closed in October 2023 because of a power failure. The rails on the entire Green Line Extension had to be repaired. Massachusetts Governor Maura Healy said Tuesday's derailment had nothing to do with the rail or the track.

"The look is at the operator," Healey told reporters Wednesday, adding that she's leaving that to the NTSB.