Green Line train derails near Lechmere Station in Cambridge

/ CBS Boston

CAMBRIDGE - Seven people were injured after a Green Line train derailed near Lechmere Station Tuesday evening, according to Cambridge Fire.

Firefighters said the injuries are not life threatening. The derailment happened at 10 Morgan Ave. shortly after 5 p.m. 

All passengers were removed from the train. The people who were injured were taken to medical facilities for treatment, according to Cambridge Fire. 

The MBTA said shuttle buses are replacing service between North Station and Medford/Tufts due to the derailment. Passengers can also use the 87 bus for alternate service.  

No other information has been released. 

