Soccer fans flock to Gillette Stadium for Boston Legacy's first game, "women's sports is just as important as men's"

Soccer fans were fired up at Boston Legacy's inaugural home opener at Gillette Stadium against New York's Gotham FC.

"It means everything we've been working to this day for over two years to make sure the instadium presence and that the fans are ready to support this team," Boston Independent Supporters Association member Anna Esten said.

The game set National Women's Soccer League records, becoming the highest-attended inaugural home opener in league history. But before the game, a Boston Legacy Fan Fest got fans even more excited with face painting, games and hair braiding. Boston Public High School's marching band got the crowd

"This is a monumental moment not only for Legacy but for us from BPS. We are bringing together high school students from 10 high school band programs to be a major part of the home games Boston Legacy will have going forward," Tony Beatrice said.

Thousands of fans went wild when their team took the field and showed off their relentless skills against Gotham FC.

Sarah Lewis from Cranston brought her nine-year-old son, Granger, to witness history.

"It is important for me to make sure that my three boys and it's really important for me to show them that women's sports are just as important as men's sports," Lewis said.

And for many of these fans having a women's professional soccer team was well worth the wait.

"To me, it's huge. I am a soccer coach now, and it means the world. I never thought we would be here. It's a dream," Lewis said.

At the half Boston's own New Kids on the Block performed. Donnie Wahlberg stopped to grab photos and sign autographs with fans after the performance.

Boston Legacy home games will be played at Gillette and at Centreville Bank Stadium in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, until White Stadium is completed in 2027.