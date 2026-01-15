Boston Legacy FC announces schedule for inaugural season in NWSL

Boston Legacy FC has announced the schedule for its first ever season in the National Women's Soccer League. The franchise will place its first ever game at Gillette Stadium against NWSL champion New York Gotham FC.

The inaugural schedule includes 15 away and 15 home games. The team will play at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro and Centreville Bank Stadium in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, until White Stadium is ready in 2027.

"We want our fans to love watching us play, so we will always fight hard for our fans and for the crest on our shirt. We're not here to avoid losing; we are here to try to win," head coach Filipa Patão said in a statement.

The NWSL will take a break from June 1 to June 28 to accommodate the FIFA Men's World Cup. Click here for more information about which teams will be coming to Boston.

The team's home schedule and opponents are:

Saturday, March 14, 12:30 p.m. at Gillette Stadium - Gotham FC

Saturday, March 28, 12 p.m. at Gillette Stadium - Utah Royals

Friday, April 3, 8 p.m. at Gillette Stadium - San Diego Wave

Wednesday April 29, 8 p.m. at Gillette Stadium - North Carolina Courage

Sunday, May 3, 3 p.m. at Gillette Stadium - Denver Summit

Tuesday, May 12, 8 p.m. at Gillette Stadium - Orlando Pride

Friday, May 22, 8 p.m. at Centreville Bank Stadium - Seattle Reign

Sunday, July 5, 12 p.m. at Centreville Bank Stadium - Bay FC

Friday, July 10, 8 p.m. at Centreville Bank Stadium - Chicago Stars

Sunday, July 19, 7 p.m. at Centreville Bank Stadium - Washington Spirit

Saturday, July 25, 5 p.m. at Centreville Bank Stadium - Kansas City Current

Sunday, August 9, 4 p.m. at Centreville Bank Stadium - Portland Thorns

Monday, August 31, 8 p.m. at Gillette Stadium - Angel City

Sunday, September 20, TBD, at Gillette Stadium - Houston Dash

Friday, October 16, TBD at Gillette Stadium - Racing Louisville

Visit the Boston Legacy FC website for the team's complete schedule.

Boston was named as an expansion city for the NWSL in 2023, and the team was originally called BOS Nation. In 2025, the franchise changed its name to Boston Legacy FC and revealed a new logo.

The expansion franchise is backed by several high-profile investors. They include Needham's Aly Raisman, actor Elizabeth Banks, WNBA star and former Massachusetts basketball player Aliyah Boston, Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, and USC star basketball player JuJu Watkins.

Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens and his wife Tracy are also investors.