New Kids on the Block to perform during inaugural Boston Legacy FC game at Gillette Stadium

Pop icons New Kids on the Block will perform the halftime show at Gillette Stadium during the Boston Legacy FC women's soccer team's inaugural home game.

The team announced the band's upcoming appearance on Tuesday.

"Quintessentially NKOTB and quintessentially Boston"

Boston Legacy FC, an expansion team in the National Women's Soccer League, will host its first ever home opener on March 14 at 12:30 p.m. in Foxboro at the home of the New England Patriots and Revolution.

The franchise said the halftime show will be "quintessentially NKOTB and quintessentially Boston." The performance will include a medley of hits such as Hangin' Tough, Step by Step and You Got It (The Right Stuff).

"Welcoming NKOTB to Gillette Stadium for our home opener is just the beginning of what will be an unforgettable inaugural season," team president Jennifer van Dijk said. "On March 14, we'll celebrate everything that makes Boston special — from professional sports and music to our public schools and fiercely loyal fans. By bringing together the Boston Legacy FC and NKOTB fan bases, we're creating a once-in-a-lifetime moment for our city. This is an event not to be missed."

Boston Legacy FC at Gillette Stadium

Boston Legacy FC said ticket sales for the first ever game have already surpassed 20,000.

In a statement, Donnie Wahlberg said the group remains loyal to its hometown of Boston.

"We'll never stop being Boston fans – we are loyal to the end. This halftime performance is part of a new and exciting chapter in Boston sports history and we are so happy to be a part of it" Wahlberg said. "It's still the five of us doing what we love to do and we can't wait for our fans to join us, along with so many women's soccer fans from across New England, in celebration of Boston and Boston Legacy FC."

Boston Legacy FC plans to play its home games at White Stadium in Boston once renovations are complete. This season the team will split its 15 home games between Gillette Stadium and and Centreville Bank Stadium in Pawtucket, Rhode Island.