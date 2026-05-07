Rising gas prices are impacting the Greater Boston Food Bank, but cutting back is not an option

At a 117,000-square-foot facility near Boston's South End, the Greater Boston Food Bank serves as a hub for helping more than 600,000 people facing food insecurity each month.

Inside the Greater Boston Food Bank there is more than four million pounds of food at any given time, everything from shelf-stable goods to fresh produce and meat.

"We are distributing over 110 million pounds of food a year, and that equates to 92 million healthy meals," said Chief Operating Officer Cheryl Schondek. "We are feeding families, so we have to make sure that we provide quality, consistency, and variety."

The operation relies on dedicated staff, volunteers and heavily on transportation to keep food moving. GBBF has eight semi-trucks and drivers who transport food every morning to dozens of pantries across Eastern Massachusetts.

As fuel and diesel prices continue rising nationwide, the food bank said the impacts are being felt throughout its operations. Hitting both the price for logistics and goods overall.

"We have seen fuel costs go up one month to the next, close to 30%," explained Schondek. "If I am spending more on fuel, I can't buy as much food."

Still, cutting back is not an option, prompting the organization to find new ways to reduce expenses.

"As the costs continue to go up, we have to find creative ways, efficient ways to save money," Shondek added.

That includes adjusting where certain items like produce are sourced and changing how some products they receive are delivered.

"It does not affect the quality of the product, and I save money because my focus is on the food," Schondek explained, showing off fresh bunches of leeks that were delivered without being plastic-wrapped.

Food bank leaders say flexibility is critical to maintaining service levels for families in need, as demand sees an uptick in the summer months.

"The team needs to stay nimble, because I cannot say to a client that I am unable to feed you," Schondek added.