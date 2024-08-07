Man accused of swiping $13,000 worth of casino chips from Encore Boston Harbor table

Police say man stole $13,000 in chips from Encore casino

MALDEN - A man grabbed thousands of dollars worth of casino chips from a gaming table at Encore Boston Harbor Tuesday evening and tried to run away, Massachusetts State Police say. Gary Hunt faced a judge in Malden District Court Wednesday morning and was ordered to stay away from the Everett casino.

The casino said in a statement that "an individual fled the premises after attempting a chip theft in a gaming area." The Encore surveillance team identified him and police caught up to the suspect in a nearby parking lot.

Thief distracted gamblers and staff, police say

Witnesses told investigators that they saw a man sitting at a gaming table but not playing. They said he got up several times to use his cell phone.

When he got back to the table, he reportedly told people around him that another nearby gambler just had a big win.

"After distracting the other patrons and staff, the suspect reached over the table, secured thirteen (13) orange $1,000 chips from the dealer's tray, immediately ran off the casino floor, and used an emergency exit to leave the property," police said.

Orange casino chips found on suspect

Police searched the 35-year-old and said they found him carrying several of the $1,000 chips. Video also showed him dropping one chip while running out of the casino, and taking two out of his sneaker when he was outside, police said.

Hunt is charged with larceny over $1,200 and larceny from a building. He is due back in court on Sept. 16.