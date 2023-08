BPD officer suspended for allegedly stealing from lost wallet at Encore Casino

BPD officer suspended for allegedly stealing from lost wallet at Encore Casino

EVERETT - A Boston police officer is off the job after she allegedly stole from money at Encore Casino in Everett.

Police said Officer Rebecca Leo, who was off-duty at the time, took cash from a lost wallet that she found back in August 2022.

Leo has been suspended for 90 days without pay.