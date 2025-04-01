Why extending Garrett Crochet is so significant for Boston Red Sox

The Red Sox have their ace in place, and the team did not pinch pennies when it came to keeping Garrett Crochet in Boston. Craig Breslow and company reportedly signed Crochet to a six-year extension, $170 million contract extension on Monday night which will keep the lefty in Boston through at least the 2030 season.

It's a huge commitment for the Red Sox, who have been timid about signing pitchers to long-term, big money contracts since getting bit by Chris Sale's extension following the 2018 title-winning season. WBZ-TV's Dan Roche says the Crochet deal is a huge step in the right direction for Boston, and a reminder to the rest of Major League Baseball.

"It shows signs of, 'We're trying to win now, right away, today.' They're trying to make this franchise a winning franchise for the long haul. That is a big thing with free agents wanting to come here," Roche said during a chat with CBS News Boston's Joe Weil. "It's a good sign for Red Sox fans going forward that this team is going to compete for the next 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 years with this team and try to win World Series.

"It's a commitment to winning. One of those things that has been needed to be done here in Boston," added Roche. "It also sends messages to the rest of the baseball that the Red Sox are indeed back to being a big market team. They're committed to young players and committed to giving these contracts."

After an impressive spring, Crochet made his Red Sox debut on Opening Day when tossed five innings of two-run ball against the Rangers in Texas. The southpaw struck out four while allowing five hits, and took a no decision in Boston's 5-2 win. He wanted to table extension talks until after the season, but the two sides were able to strike a deal between his first and second starts with the team.

The Red Sox will now turn to Crochet to be a stopper and put an end to a four-game losing streak when he takes the mound Wednesday against the Orioles in Baltimore.

Garrett Crochet's Red Sox extension

There is no deferred cash in the deal, so the Red Sox are all-in on Crochet. The extension will begin in 2026 and includes and opt-out after the 2030 season.

Crochet's new deal is the second-largest ever given out by the Red Sox to a pitcher, trailing only the seven-year, $217 million contract David Price signed with the team in 2019.