Garrett Crochet reportedly agrees to $170 million, 6-year deal with Boston Red Sox

Ace left-hander Garrett Crochet has agreed to a record-breaking $170 million, six-year contract with the Boston Red Sox, according to a person familiar with the negotiations.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on Monday night on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced. ESPN was the first to report on the agreement.

The contract kicks in next year, and Crochet can opt out after the 2030 season. It is the largest deal ever for a pitcher with four-plus years of major league service time.

Garrett Crochet with Red Sox

The 25-year-old Crochet was acquired by Boston in a trade with the Chicago White Sox during the winter meetings in December. The Red Sox traded away four frontline prospects for Crochet, sending catcher Kyle Teel and outfielder Braden Montgomery (Boston's last two first-round picks) along with infielder Chase Meidroth and right-hander Wikelman Gonzalez to Chicago.

Crochet made his Red Sox debut on opening day, pitching five innings of two-run ball and departing with a no-decision in the team's 5-2 victory at Texas. He takes the mound again on Wednesday night at Baltimore.

Crochet had said he didn't want to negotiate an extension during the season, and the Red Sox said they would honor that request. But the two sides were able to agree to a big extension on Monday.

Garrett Crochet's Major League career

Crochet went 6-12 with a 3.58 ERA in 32 starts last year for a White Sox team that went 41-121. He was picked for the AL All-Star team in his first season as a starter.

Selected 11th overall by Chicago in the 2020 amateur draft, Crochet made his big league debut that September. He had a 2.82 ERA in 2021 while striking out 65 in 54 1/3 innings, then had Tommy John surgery on April 5, 2022. He didn't return to the major leagues until May 18, 2023.

Crochet's sinker averaged 97.9 mph last season and his four-seam fastball 97.2. He also throws a cutter, sweeper and changeup.

AP Baseball Writer Jay Cohen contributed to this report