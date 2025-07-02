Communities work to clear out garbage as trash collectors' strike continues in Massachusetts

With a garbage collectors' strike now in its second day, some Massachusetts communities are coming up with temporary solutions to clear out the trash.

It's a pretty stinky problem for the city of Malden, how to get rid of trash when the trash collector isn't coming.

"I just close my door, keep the apartment closed with my AC on because of the smell," said Malden resident Luz Rodriguez.

Garbage piling up in Malden

Bags and bags of trash are lining the sidewalks along with trash barrels and recycling bins as far as the eye can see. It's all in the midst of a strike that's impacting more than a dozen communities.

"We'll end up with a lot of truckloads," said Tommy Ruddock with the Malden Housing Authority, which is now forced to remove all the trash from its properties and take it to a disposal location, especially before the long holiday weekend since pickup won't resume until at least Monday. "It's a tough one. We have eight developments throughout the city, we've got four high rises where we've got a lot of trash in the high rises."

Teamsters Local 25 said it's on the picket line fighting Republic Services for better wages and benefits, which the company claims it is offering. But as workers stand on the line, the trash stands on the streets in the communities they service.

Danvers offering trash drop-off for residents

Danvers is letting residents bring their trash and recyclables to the DPW yard with trash removal also not expected until Monday.

"Dirty diapers, stinky dirty diapers in July," said Danvers resident Carlo Leone.

Cars were lining up as residents took advantage Wednesday, the town knowing it's a help but not an answer.

"Unfortunately, this is the solution we have right now. We realize the impact this has on residents and this is not a perfect solution, but it's one we're able to offer for the temporary week," said Danvers Assistant Town Manager Jen Breaker.

A lot of trash can pile up in a temporary week.

"Hopefully inot a rat problem given that it's the summertime. It's pretty frustrating but like I said, I'm glad that at least the neighborhood and Danvers got this together pretty quickly or else I think we'd be in a big issue," said Danvers resident Cassandra Grzybinski.