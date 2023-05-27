Report: Heat guard Gabe Vincent expected to play in Game 6 vs. Celtics

MIAMI -- Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent was torching the Celtics during the Eastern Conference Finals before he sprained his left ankle in Game 4. After missing Game 5, it appears he will be back on the court for the Heat in Game 6 on Saturday in Miami.

Ben Rohrbach of Yahoo Sports reports that Vincent is expected to play in Game 6, although it is unknown if he will start. He had been listed as questionable on Friday by the team.

Vincent was listed as out for Game 5 with a left ankle sprain that he suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of Tuesday night's 116-99 Celtics win in Miami, rolling his ankle after taking a jumper.

Vincent has hit an absurd 57.9 percent of his shots for the series, including a blistering 50 percent (11-for-22) from 3-point range.

Vincent exploded for a career-high 29 points off 11-for-14 shooting in Miami's Game 3 win that gave the Heat a 3-0 series lead. He had 17 points in Tuesday night's Game 4.

The Celtics, who have won the last two games of the series, are looking to become the first team in NBA history to come back from a 3-0 deficit.