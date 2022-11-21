Frog Pond skating rink on Boston Common opens for season

Frog Pond in Boston set to open for ice skating Monday

BOSTON – The Frog Pond skating rink opened for the season Monday on Boston Common.

First blades hit the ice at 10 a.m. for the popular rink, which will be open daily throughout the winter.

The rink offers recreational skating as well as lessons.

The Skating Club of Boston will host its annual Tree Lighting Skating Spectacular at the Frog Pond next week as part of the Boston Common tree lighting ceremony.