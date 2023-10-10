Watch Fred Richard and Simone Biles try to copy each other's gymnastics moves: "Who does it better?"

ANTWERP, Belgium - Stoughton's Fred Richard showed why he is a rising star in American gymnastics while Simone Biles became the most decorated gymnast of all time at the world championships last week. And the two medal-winning athletes also made sure to have some fun in a skills challenge on the mat after the competition.

Richard, who helped the U.S. men break their podium drought and made history by capturing bronze in the individual all-around, posted a video to Instagram of himself "playing copy with Simone Biles."

The talented pair did their best to imitate each other's moves in a game of "who does it better?" Richard tries - with varying levels of success - to match Biles' tour jete and wolf spin. Biles' attempts at flares, typically only seen in men's gymnastics, is deemed "not too shabby" and her Japanese handstand is "almost better than me," Richard says.

"That was fun!" Richard writes in his post.

Richard, who graduated from Stoughton High School last year and is now a sophomore at the University of Michigan, became the youngest American man to win a world medal in the individual competition. Biles added two gold medals and a silver on Sunday to bring her total to 37 in the Olympics and world championships combined.