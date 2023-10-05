Watch CBS News
Fred Richard of Stoughton makes US gymnastics history, wins all-around bronze medal

By Neal Riley

CBS Boston

ANTWERP, BELGIUM -- Stoughton's Fred Richard made U.S. gymnastics history on Thursday as he captured bronze in the individual all-around competition at the world championships in Belgium. 

Team USA said that at 19 years old, Richard is the youngest American man to win a world medal in the individual competition.

Daiki Hashimoto of Japan took home gold and Ukraine's Illia Kovtun won silver.

Earlier this week, Richard helped the U.S. win bronze in the team competition, the country's first since 2014.

Richard graduated from Stoughton High School last year and is now a sophomore at the University of Michigan.

