Fred Richard, Stoughton native, helps US men's gymnastics team break medal drought at world championships

ANTWERP, BELGIUM - A 19-year-old from Massachusetts helped the U.S. men's gymnastics team win its first medal since 2014 at the World Championships in Belgium. Fred Richard, of Stoughton, played a big part in securing bronze for Team USA.

It's only the fourth time the American men have won a team medal at the event. "A thrilling high bar routine from Richard" clinched the third-place finish, the team said, behind China and gold medalists Japan.

Frederick Richard of the United States performs his parallel bars routine during the Men's Team Final at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships-Antwerp. Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

Richard is a sophomore at the University of Michigan and graduated from Stoughton High School last year.

"I'm so pumped, this is crazy," Richard told The Associated Press. "Is this reality?"

Richard is this year's U.S. high bar champion and an all-around bronze medalist. He will also compete in the all-around and floor events later this week in individual competitions.

Frederick Richard of the United States performs his pommel horse routine during the Men's Team Final Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

Richard and the four other men on the team are likely to be in the mix to represent the U.S. in the 2024 Olympics in Paris, according to the AP.

"I know we have so much potential to go," Richard said. "I think it's only up from here."