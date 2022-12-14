'Positive things,' Framingham Garden Club going strong on verge of 90th anniversary

FRAMINGHAM - The Framingham Garden Club is one of the longest standing community clubs in Massachusetts.

The group of 83 members will celebrate their 90th anniversary in January and they're meeting in person once again after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Their annual Holiday Greens Sale, held earlier this month, is the club's primary fundraiser.

"This year we were able to do an in-person sale and you couldn't believe the excitement within our club and within the community," sale chair Shannon Fitzpatrick told WBZ-TV. "We have other things that we do together but this is the one that brings pretty much all of our members together."

"Just driving around and seeing our creations on other people's doors, it's a wonderful feeling," club president Andi Saari told WBZ.

In addition to donating wreaths to different city buildings and homes, the garden club also gives away four annual scholarships to graduating high school seniors.

"Positive things generate positive things and I think that's what's the best thing about this. We get to help kids, we get to help our fellow citizens in Framingham and we're a nice group of people," said scholarship head Susan Whittaker.

For more information on the club, visit their website.