Fourth human case of EEE confirmed in Massachusetts

BOSTON - A fourth human case of the mosquito-borne eastern equine encephalitis has been confirmed in Massachusetts this year.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said a man in his 50s was exposed in an area in Middlesex County at high risk for EEE.

The other confirmed cases are a man in his 70s in Acton in Middlesex County, a man in his 80s in southern Worcester County and a woman in her 30s in Plymouth County.

A 41-year-old man from New Hampshire died from EEE last month.

EEE is transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito.

"This year's EEE season has been particularly active and is generating a lot of concern in communities across Massachusetts," said Public Health Commissioner Robbie Goldstein. "While EEE remains a rare disease, the risk level is elevated in multiple communities."

The DPH says there have been 91 EEE-positive mosquito samples in Massachusetts this year.

Protecting yourself from mosquitoes

The DPH urges people to take precautions against mosquitoes. The hours of dusk to dawn are "peak biting times" for many mosquitoes, and people should consider rescheduling outdoor activities in area of high risk.

Some school districts, including Middleboro and Plymouth, have adjusted their outdoor sports schedules to minimize the risk of exposure.

Wearing long sleeves, long pants, and socks when outdoors will help keep mosquitoes away from your skin.

It is also encouraged to use an insect repellent with DEET while outdoors. To mosquito-proof your home, standing water should be drained.