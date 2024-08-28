EEE threat forces Massachusetts town to move high school football games to Friday afternoon

PLYMOUTH - Tradition is about to be broken, at least temporarily, at Plymouth North and South high schools, the tradition of Friday night lights football. "It's Friday night football, not Friday afternoon," said student Abby May.

But it will be Friday afternoon at 4:00 p.m. with the first game next week due to concerns of exposure to EEE infected mosquitoes, the mosquito-borne virus known as eastern equine encephalitis. Aerial spraying in the bulk of the town was conducted overnight, with still elevated levels of the virus in mosquito testing.

"It's very disappointing"

"I think it's very disappointing because Friday night lights we love to see as a bonding experience, it shows team spirit," said Plymouth South junior Kasey Gillette.

"I think it's OK, we don't want anyone getting bit, could get sick, and we've had one death already," said parent Jill Cooper.

The death was 41-year-old Steven Perry of Hampstead, New Hampshire who was rushed to the hospital with a brain infection this week where he died from EEE.

Parks closed from dusk to dawn

Several communities are under directives to close parks and fields from dusk to dawn as a precaution, including Plymouth. "That is the most prevalent time for mosquito activity," said Plymouth Health and Human Services Commissioner Michelle Bratte. "When you look at that basic fact, we want to keep our kids safe, we don't want them out on the field during that peak hour."

At Anejo Mexican Bistro in downtown Plymouth, even some of the lunch crowd was choosing to eat indoors. "I don't want to take any chances they just love me," said diner June Whitelaw.

The popular open-air doors at the restaurant are now being closed at dinner time with more indoor seating than usual for this time of year. "I don't go outside very much, don't sit outside because of that," said diner Irene Middleton.

At the Plymouth high schools though, it was a tough way to start the new year. "It's going to be harder for kids to get there, the ones that aren't driving yet, with parents working at 4:00," said parent Cathy Hayes.

The town was told the spraying overnight was complete, but testing will continue. Friday night football games will likely not be under the lights again until the first hard frost.