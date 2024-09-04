EEE risk forces Middleboro to adjust outdoor sports schedule

MIDDLEBORO - It was a tough decision to turn off the Friday night lights on the Middleboro High School football field, but school officials say they had no choice.

"We have decided that this is the best course for all students, for all athletes and all members of our community," said Sean Siciliano, Chief Technology Officer & Communications Director of the Middleboro Public Schools.

The risk of mosquito-borne viruses like EEE and West Nile, has the Middleboro Public School system on high alert, deciding to reschedule all outdoor after-school activities including football, soccer, and cheerleading, to earlier in the day, mandating all students are off the fields at least 30 minutes before sunset.

"We decided that all students should remain safe with EEE," said Siciliano.

Siciliano promised games won't be canceled. "It's our intention to keep the same schedule and just move the times earlier. Unfortunately we understand that it's not the true Friday night lights," said Siciliano. "But I think the community will understand why we're doing it. We're doing it for the safety of everyone."

Plymouth, Carver changing sports schedules

Middleboro Public Schools said it was a decision made easier knowing they're not alone. Towns like Plymouth are implementing similar rules.

Middleboro officials say their competition will rearrange their schedules too. "You're in kind of EEE central in Middleboro with Carver already making the decision, and Plymouth already making the decision, we joined forces with them and in the end it's all for safety," said Siciliano.

"It definitely scares me," said cheer mom Brittney Thibault, concerned for her two daughters Cameron and Olivia. "My daughters in cheerleading for MMC and we've already had to move their practices and everything... I think it's a good thing because I don't obviously want that to happen."

But the Middleboro native is disappointed the community will be missing the memories of Friday night football, at least for now.

"We have the big baddest field, and the playground. Football games are just really fun here because we have such a good community but like I said I think it's the best option to keep the kids safe," said Thibault.

The school system plans to return to normal as soon as the Department of Public Health says it's safe.