Four Ups, Four Downs from Patriots' 10-7 loss to Giants

BOSTON -- You know, people get predictions wrong all the time. But I'm willing to bet a ton of people predicted a 10-7 final score ahead of Sunday's clash between the Patriots and Giants.

In reality, the score panned out, with the Giants on the winning end. It was ugly. Grisly. Tough to watch. Unpleasant. Not fun.

There were some Ups -- no really, there were -- and there were some Downs from the Patriots. Rather than wasting any more time, let's hit them.

Four Ups

Jabrill Peppers

The hard-hitting safety had a fumble recovery and a sack in the first five minutes of the game, and he had a pass breakup in the second quarter. The New Jersey native had a good game.

Pass Rush

Tommy DeVito was a sitting duck, sure, but the Patriots' pass rush deserves credit for capitalizing on an opportunity. The Patriots sacked DeVito six times, and they were spread out. Anfernee Jennings had 1.5 sacks, while Peppers, Christian Barmore, Ja'Whaun Bentley and Keion White had one apiece. Deatrich Wise rounded it out with a half-sack.

Rhamondre Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliott

The running back duo rushed for 144 yards and a touchdown on 30 combined carries. The Patriots probably should have run the ball a lot more.

Bryce Baringer?

OK, it's hard to come up with four Ups. So credit to the rookie punter. He kicked the ball six times. Good for him. He's probably sore.

Four Downs

Mac Jones

He did enough at practice this past week to earn the start. He didn't show it. Jones continued his habit of throwing ugly interceptions when he ended the first quarter with a pick on an overthrow to a covered receiver. And he made matters worse when he threw another pick before halftime.

Will he play again next week against the Chargers? Well, the next entrant has a lot to do with that.

Bailey Zappe

While Jones is bad, Bailey Zappe might be worse. He "only" threw one interception, but it came on one of his only throws that was sent down the field. Most of Zappe's passes were at or behind the line of scrimmage, a reality that's indicative of his limitations as an NFL quarterback.

He threw 14 passes, completing nine of them ... for 54 yards.

Chad Ryland

It spoke volumes about the Patriots' lack of trust in their rookie kicker when they punted instead of attempting a 55-yard field goal in the first quarter. And the final seconds likely showed why.

Ryland straight-up missed a 35-yard field goal that could have tied the game in the final seconds of the fourth quarter. He's now 12-for-18 on field goals this year, and 3-for-5 on field goals in the 30-39-yard range.

The Patriots traded up to take him in the fourth round in this year's draft. It hasn't worked out thus far.

Jonathan Jones

Touchdowns were hard to come by in this game, and the Giants wouldn't have scored one if Jonathan Jones had finished his open-field tackle on Isaiah Hodgins.

Bonus Down: Bill Belichick

The Patriots might have won the game if the head coach took some more chances. A punt from the opponent's 37-yard line? A punt on fourth-and-inches at the New England 39-yard line? Against a Tommy DeVito-led, 32nd-ranked scoring offense, there was no reason to play overly cautious in these scenarios. Nevertheless.