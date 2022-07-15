Food Truck Friday: Muddy Water Coffee Roasters

HARVARD -- A Coast Guard veteran is giving a whole new meaning to a cup of Joe on the go. Tim Van Sipe started roasting coffee in his basement but now his business is hitting the road.

"I was in the Coast Guard from 1994 to 1999," Tim said. Even then, he had strong feelings about the morning brew.

"It wasn't good coffee."

Now, good coffee is what Tim drinks and roasts for the public with the Muddy Water Coffee Roaster truck.

"So I started roasting as a hobby in this tiny little toaster oven roaster just for myself. And then I was working for a company that had a couple of thousand employees and the coffee turned out well," Tim said.

From there, Tim went all in. He bought a super duper heavy-duty roaster and started ordering pallets of coffee beans.

"These come from all over the world. Colombia, Guatemala, Peruvian, Costa Rica, Honduras, Kenya, Sumatra, Bali, Mexico."

The business started to boom and Tim is making sure his customers experience java joy.

"I realized that the lighter the roast, the more you can taste the flavor of the beans. Each bean is different like Kenyan is different from Ethiopian and Ethiopian is different from Colombian," Tim said.

Tim and Muddy Water are fueling Massachusetts one cup at a time.

"Everybody is excited to see the coffee truck, they are always excited when they see me."