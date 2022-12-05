Flu levels rising quickly in Massachusetts

BOSTON - Flu cases are rising to high levels in Massachusetts at a faster rate than we've seen in years.

Last year, cases reached "high" levels in mid-to-late December. This year that happened much earlier - in mid-November.

The number of hospitalizations associated with the flu has doubled in a week, according to the latest weekly flu report from the state. Just over 36% of Massachusetts residents have received their flu shot this season.

To make things even worse, doctors are also dealing with RSV and COVID, and a shortage of children's cold and flu medications.

Drugmaker Johnson & Johnson says the company is experiencing high demand of its painkillers and fever reducers for children, and pharmacies nationwide are reporting short supplies of amoxicillin and Tamiflu.

The FDA says the agency is monitoring the shortages closely.