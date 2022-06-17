Logan Airport flight delays and cancellations drag on due to East Coast weather

BOSTON - Flight delays and cancellations created long lines and lots of frustration at Logan Airport Friday.

There were dozens of cancellations to start the morning, a day after hundreds of flights were delayed or cancelled.

The tarmac at Logan looked like a parking lot Thursday afternoon after the F.A.A. called a ground stop for more than an hour because of bad weather in other parts of the East Coast.

According to Flight Aware, about 10 percent of the flights out of Logan were cancelled and 34 percent were delayed.

Travelers were exhausted and angry Friday morning after standing in lines and then sleeping on cots, chairs and on the floor.

"Just very irritated. Ready to get on a plane and get to my final destination," Amy Obreza told WBZ-TV. She and her husband left Ohio Thursday heading to London. Instead they spent the night at Logan Airport.

"It's been terrible. We'll be at airport probably for 40 hours so it's just horrible. I had to sleep on a park bench and I feel like I have bugs crawling on me now," her husband Matt told WBZ. "I'm very upset. We're supposed to go to London for a trip for my wife and I and now our trip is getting cut short."

With bad weather expected to hit southern New England Friday afternoon there's concern there could be more delays and cancellations.