Hundreds of flights delayed or cancelled at Boston Logan Airport

BOSTON – There have been a large number of cancellations and delays at Logan Airport because of stormy weather along the East Coast.

The FAA has ordered a ground stop at the airport Thursday evening. 

Skyeye flew over the airport, where aircraft were lined up waiting to take off.

According to FlightAware, at least 100 flights in and out of Boston have already been cancelled. 

First published on June 16, 2022 / 6:55 PM

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

