Spending New Year's Eve at First Night Boston 2026? Here's everything you need to know

It is almost 2026, which means that preparations are underway for another year of First Night Boston. The event is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year and three years since relocating to City Hall Plaza. Here's everything you need to know before attending First Night Boston 2026.

First Night 2026 schedule

First Night Boston is one of the biggest events in the United States. The celebration includes live performances, food trucks, fireworks, and more.

Despite its name, First Night Boston events begin as early as 10 a.m. with plenty of family-friendly events, including a sing-along at the Boston Public Market. There are also archery lessons on the Boston Common at noon, and ice skating shows at the Frog Pond throughout the afternoon.

Performances at City Hall Plaza begin at 2 p.m., with Boston-based rock band Leaving Irene opening the event. The Sultans close out 2025 at 11:30 p.m. All the performances are open to the public but are filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

But if you are looking to turn in a bit earlier than midnight, the First Night Parade takes the public from City Hall Plaza to the Boston Common just in time for the fireworks to begin at 7 p.m.

The second fireworks display will ring in the New Year at midnight at City Hall Plaza.

For more information about the events, click here.

Safety measures

With thousands expected to descend on locations across the city, Boston Police and Mayor Michelle Wu said the city is prepared for the crowds.

"Boston Police Department will have officers in and around the First Night celebrations both in plainclothes and in uniform capacity to help keep people safe so that everyone can enjoy this day and night," Police Commissioner Michael Cox explained.

Visitors are asked not to bring or consume alcohol and drugs at the events. No drones will be allowed to fly during the celebrations. Boston EMS asks that people pay attention to those around them.

"Don't let somebody wander off. If they've had too much, take care of them and make sure they get home safe," Boston EMS Chief of Department Jim Hooley said.

"I encourage everyone to keep safety in mind and look out for others as we welcome the new year," Mayor Wu said.

Roadblocks will be in place to protect pedestrians enjoying the events.

How to get to First Night Boston 2026

People traveling for the celebrations are asked to take public transportation to the event due to the large crowds expected and limited parking in the area.

Service for the Green, Red, Orange, and Blue lines will increase starting at 3 p.m. on Wednesday and run until 2:45 a.m. on Thursday. All trains, including the Commuter Rail, will be free starting at 8 p.m. on New Year's Eve and continuing until the end of service.

The ferry and bus lines will also be free. The bus will run until 2:55 a.m. on Thursday.

For more information about the train and bus schedule, click here.

Parking restrictions will be in place around the city, including:

Arlington Street from Beacon to Boylston Street

Atlantic Avenue east side from East India Row to Commercial Street

Atlantic Avenue west from Commercial Wharf to Cross Street

Beacon Street from Charles to Arlington Street

Blagden Street from Dartmouth to Exeter Street

Boylston Street from Charles to Tremont. Only on the Public Garden side from Arlington to Charles Street

Cambridge Street from Court Street to Sudbury Street

Charles Street on the Public Garden side from Boylston to Beacon Street

Charles Street South, across from the Transportation Building, from Park Plaza to Boylston Street

Court Street on the City Hall side from Court Square to Cambridge Street

Tremont Street, both sides, from Court to Boylston Street

First Night ice sculptures

The iconic ice sculptures will return for another year to celebrate exciting milestones happening in the state. The sculptures will be available to view from 12 p.m. on New Year's Eve until just after midnight on New Year's Day around the city. The majority of them will be at City Hall Plaza, but some can be found in Charlestown, East Boston and the Seaport as part of the ice sculpture stroll.

An artist works on an ice sculpture outside the New England Aquarium on December 29, 2024. CBS Boston

Past sculptures have included sea turtles for the New England Aquarium, sharks, and the Citgo sign.

For more information about the sculptures, click here.

Weather forecast for New Year's Eve

Luckily, there are no major weather concerns for the New Year's Eve festivities in Boston this year.

It will be a chilly night with temperatures peaking around 32 degrees in the afternoon and slowly dropping into the 20s by midnight. Winds will be 10 to 20mph in the afternoon and decrease to 5 to 10mph at night.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

There will be a weak weather system passing through early on Thursday, bringing the likelihood of some light snow. Those flakes should hold off until after midnight.