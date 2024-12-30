Boston prepares for family friendly First Night celebration

BOSTON - Final preparations were underway in downtown Boston on Monday ahead of the city's First Night celebration.

"First of all. They're delicious," said Joshua, who's prepping his famous tornado fries, spiraled potatoes dipped in all kinds of seasoning ahead of Boston's New Year's Eve celebrations on Tuesday.

It's just one of many food options lining City Hall Plaza for First Night. "I love seeing all the people, love seeing everyone have fun for the New Year's," said Joshua.

Thousands are expected to celebrate the old and ring in the new.

"New Year's Eve is one of the only times the whole world is celebrating together. We're here to celebrate family," said Boston visitor Allison Pernic.

With ice sculptures, live music, arts and crafts for kids and of course fireworks.

"We have a four-year-old, so we're not going to make it to midnight but that's OK," said Pernic.

Two fireworks displays

The city has thought of that, planning two fireworks displays: seven o'clock at Boston Common and midnight fireworks over Boston Harbor.

"This is an event to highlight family and enjoyment, so we do want to keep it safe for everybody," said First Night organizer Cara Willison.

City officials have safety measures in place for Tuesday's events.

No drones, public drinking

"We have a comprehensive safety plan that will support this family friendly event," said Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox. He is reminding people that public drinking and marijuana consumption is prohibited, drones are not allowed in the area and personal fireworks are illegal.

"Please leave the fireworks to the professionals," said Boston Fire Chief Paul Burke.

This is only the second time City Hall Plaza has hosted the event. Mayor Michelle Wu is welcoming locals and visitors alike. "This is an annual tradition that brings people together from all around the world," Wu said.

If you are celebrating the New Year at City Hall Plaza, officials ask you to take public transportation to get there.