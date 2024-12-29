Turtle ice sculptures for First Night recognize aquarium's rehabilitation work in Boston

First Night in Boston prep underway as ice sculptures take shape outside aquarium

BOSTON - Preparations for First Night are underway in Boston, where artists carved ice sculptures of turtles outside the New England Aquarium on Sunday.

Recognizing endangered turtles

Outside the aquarium, the ice sculpture team was putting the finishing touches on one of their many displays for First Night. One of the sculptures depicts Kemps Ridley sea turtles, one of the endangered species cared for by the aquarium.

"The Kemps Ridley is the smallest and most endangered sea turtle in the world and 90% of the turtles that we rehabilitate in Quincy are the Kemps Ridleys so we're getting the message out there that every one does count," said Linda Lory, the rescue and rehabilitation manager at the aquarium.

This year marks Donald Chapelle's 44th year of being involved with First Night and carving ice sculptures for the celebration. On Sunday, his team was busy carving out a catch and release piece.

"We have seaweed in the background, we have some cod and haddock swimming around," said Chapelle. "And then we have a woman releasing turtles."

Carving ice in mild weather

With Sunday being on the mild side, Chapelle said he's used to working in these warmer temperatures.

"I just bought 250 pounds of dry ice, we're going to put dry ice on all the figures and double wrap them and triple wrap them and hopefully they'll make it through to tomorrow's rainstorm," said Chapelle.

On Sunday, families like the Wolfsens from Vermont watched and were mesmerized by how the process of creating the ice sculpture works.

"I like the piece of coral that the turtles are on. I like watching it and I think it's entertaining to watch," said 11-year-old Julian Wolfsen.

Chapelle said he will also work on a number of pieces that will be displayed for Harbor Walk in the Seaport on New Year's Eve.

"The locals of Boston really get the ice thing and they know it's warm out, they know it's not going to last and they know to get down here and have a quick peek before we wrap it up," said Chapelle.