Fire tears through building on Main Street in Wakefield

WAKEFIELD - An investigation is underway after a fire damaged a multi-use building in Wakefield on Sunday afternoon.

The fire broke out at the building on Main Street. It houses a pizza shop, plus a bakery in the basement and apartments on the top floor.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they found heavy smoke pouring out of the building. No one was hurt but several pets were killed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.