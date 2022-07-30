Fire breaks out at Congress Street high-rise in Boston again

BOSTON -- Firefighters responded to 1 Congress Street on Saturday. There was fire on multiple floors of the high-rise building.

According to the Boston Fire Department, flames were traveling through the ductwork and shafts. Firefighters needed to open walls to reach the fire and cut open the ductwork.

To keep them from overheating, extra crews responded to allow firefighters to rotate and rest.

There are multiple street closures in the area.

Crews responded to the same building about a month ago.

On June 24, about 300-400 workers were in the building, which is under construction when a fire broke out. A significant amount of smoke was trapped in the building after the fire was put out, so firefighters were forced to break windows to let it out.

The fire temporarily closed down the ramps to I-93 in both directions.

This building is also near the Government Center Parking Garage, where a demolition worker was killed in March.