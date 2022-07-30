Watch CBS News
Local News

Fire breaks out at Congress Street high-rise in Boston again

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON -- Firefighters responded to 1 Congress Street on Saturday. There was fire on multiple floors of the high-rise building. 

According to the Boston Fire Department, flames were traveling through the ductwork and shafts. Firefighters needed to open walls to reach the fire and cut open the ductwork. 

To keep them from overheating, extra crews responded to allow firefighters to rotate and rest. 

There are multiple street closures in the area. 

Crews responded to the same building about a month ago. 

On June 24, about 300-400 workers were in the building, which is under construction when a fire broke out. A significant amount of smoke was trapped in the building after the fire was put out, so firefighters were forced to break windows to let it out. 

The fire temporarily closed down the ramps to I-93 in both directions. 

This building is also near the Government Center Parking Garage, where a demolition worker was killed in March

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on July 30, 2022 / 1:12 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.