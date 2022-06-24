2 hurt after fire breaks out on 20th floor of Boston high rise

BOSTON -- A fire at a high-rise in Boston closed down the ramps to I-93 in both directions, along with multiple streets in the area Friday. Drivers were asked to avoid Congress Street around 11 a.m. as firefighters worked to put out a fire on the 20th floor of a building.

The 43-story building at One Congress is under construction, forcing firefighters to enter from the third floor. About 300-400 workers were in the building when the fire broke out, according to Deputy Chief James Green.

All construction workers are accounted for. Two workers did need to be evaluated by EMS but they do not have serious injuries.

Firefighters responded to the 20th floor of One Congress Street for a fire on Friday. CBS Boston

Green also said there was a significant amount of smoke still trapped in the building after the fire was put out, so firefighters needed to break windows.

Surface Road from New Chardon to Sudbury Street was closed along with New Chardon Street from Merrimac Street to Surface Road, and Congress Street in both directions between Sudbury Street and New Chardon Street.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.