Ferry services to the islands, around Boston canceled due to storm

Storm cancels much of regularly scheduled ferry service to the islands

BOSTON -- Friday's storm is making getting to the islands nearly impossible.

Hy-Line Cruises has already canceled all of its ferry services for Friday.

The Steamship Authority said it won't be running any trips to Nantucket. Martha's Vineyard routes are canceled through 10 a.m. Friday, but more cancellations are possible as time goes on.

All Charlestown, East Boston, and Hingham/Hull ferry service by the MBTA, was canceled for the day because of high winds as well, the agency tweeted.