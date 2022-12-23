Watch CBS News
Local News

Ferry services to the islands, around Boston canceled due to storm

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Storm cancels much of regularly scheduled ferry service to the islands
Storm cancels much of regularly scheduled ferry service to the islands 00:18

BOSTON -- Friday's storm is making getting to the islands nearly impossible. 

Hy-Line Cruises has already canceled all of its ferry services for Friday. 

The Steamship Authority said it won't be running any trips to Nantucket. Martha's Vineyard routes are canceled through 10 a.m. Friday, but more cancellations are possible as time goes on. 

All Charlestown, East Boston, and Hingham/Hull ferry service by the MBTA, was canceled for the day because of high winds as well, the agency tweeted

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on December 23, 2022 / 6:31 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.