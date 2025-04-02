Fenway Park food in 2025 includes soup and street tacos at Boston Red Sox games
The Boston Red Sox open their 114th season at Fenway Park on Friday and there's plenty of new food for fans.
Krispy Krunchy Chicken is now the official fried chicken of the Red Sox. Tenders and sandwiches will be available at the Kids Concourse, Gate E and the Truly Terrace. The Truly Terrace is also debuting the Cowboy Up! burger, which is topped with brisket, bacon, onion rings and barbecue sauce. It will be available at Homeplate Concessions.
New this season on the Coca-Cola Deck, the Red Sox will now be offering frozen ICEEs in rotating flavors like Coca-Cola and cherry.
Fenway Park soup
For fans sitting through chilly night games early in the season, Homeplate Concessions is debuting the Fenway Soup Shack. Soups will include tomato, clam chowder and chicken noodle. They will also be available in bread bowls.
Homeplate Concessions will also have the new PIG MAC sandwich, which features macaroni and cheese, pulled pork and bacon on sourdough bread.
Outside Fenway, new concession carts on Jersey Street will be selling Chinese dumplings.
Also outside on Jersey Street, a concession cart will have grilled cheese sandwiches made with Cabot Creamery cheese.
Tacos and Elote
The Bleacher Bowls stand that opened in the centerfield bleachers last year is back for 2025 with some new options. Pork carnitas street tacos with mango salsa are new this year.
Also available is an elote, or Mexican street corn, salad made with red peppers, jalapenos and cojita cheese.
Gluten-free and vegan options
For those with dietary restrictions, Fenway Park has gluten-free options, including gluten-free hot dog buns at the concession stand at Gate A and on the Sam Deck. Mings Bings, created by celebrity chef Ming Tsai, are vegan and gluten-free and can be found on the Sam Deck and outside Fenway on Jersey Street.
A new gluten-free option this year is a gluten-free turkey sub sandwich made with Cabot Creamery Swiss cheese. It can be found at the gluten-free concession stand at Gate A.
Veggie burgers and hot dogs are also available at the concession stand at Gate A and outside on Jersey Street.
Fenway Franks still available
Traditional items, like the Fenway Frank, ice cream, French fries and burgers can still be found throughout Fenway Park. New this season, the giant slices of Sal's Pizza that can be found at TD Garden will be available throughout Fenway.
The Red Sox have not released any prices yet for any of the new concessions. For more information and a map of where everything can be found, visit the Red Sox website.