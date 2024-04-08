Fenway Park food options for Boston Red Sox fans on Opening Day

How "The Sausage Guy" became a signature figure at Fenway Park during Red Sox games

BOSTON - Tuesday is Opening Day at Fenway Park and if you're going to see the Red Sox in Boston you'll have plenty of food options.

New food at Fenway Park

This season the Red Sox are introducing Irish nachos to the food stands at Fenway Park, as well as a Togarashi clam roll, Boston creme pie, a chicken and waffle bowl, and a "one-pound giant cookie."

Luke's Lobster and Anna's Taqueria will both open locations inside Fenway.

Luke's Lobster offers traditional New England-style lobster rolls and clam chowder. There are two locations at the park - one on the first base concourse and the other outside on Jersey Street.

Boston area Mexican restaurant chain Anna's Taqueria will also have spots inside Fenway Park where you can build-your-own tacos, bowls, burritos, and more.

Fans will be able to find the special nachos at the Home Plate concourse, Gate E Concessions, and the Truly Terrace in right field.

Fenway Park's most popular food

The most iconic and popular food at Fenway Park is, of course, a Fenway frank. But if you want a snack and not a full meal, you can never go wrong with peanuts, popcorn, or ice cream in a Red Sox helmet.

Most Red Sox fans recommend you stop at one of the many sausage carts outside of the park, specifically The Sausage Guy. You can often find several different carts and they all offer sausages with onions, peppers, and plenty of condiments.

If you don't want to eat at Fenway, there are several options in the area for a sit-down meal, including Lansdowne Pub and Cask 'N Flagon. We also recommend fast-causal Regina's Pizzeria, which is only a block away!

Vegetarian, vegan food at Fenway Park

There are several vegetarian and vegan snack options available at Fenway Park, but if you're looking for something more substantial to eat, there are only a few places. The park offers a vegetarian veggie dog at the Gate A Concourse and Home Plate Concourse.

Another option is MingsBings, a traditional Chinese rice-based flatbread created by Boston Iron Chef Ming Tsai. They currently offer two 100% plant-based flavors, cheeseburger and sausage, and peppers, which are available at Jersey Street, Sam Deck, and for in-seat mobile ordering.

Gluten-free food at Fenway Park

Gluten-free buns are available at the Home Plate Concourse, Kids Concourse, Sam Deck, and the Gate A Concourse, the official gluten-free stand. The Gate A Concourse also offers veggie dogs if you are vegetarian and gluten-free.

MingsBings are also 100% gluten-free, and they are available at Jersey Street and Sam Deck.

If you're looking to have a gluten-free alcoholic drink, Angry Orchard is available at Gate E Concourse, Home Plate Concourse, and Kids Concourse. High Noon Hard Seltzers are also gluten-free and available all around the park.