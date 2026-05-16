Father of 2 Wellesley children allegedly killed by their mother, says they were full of kindness

A funeral service was held in Wellesley for the two children who were allegedly murdered by their mother last month.

The two kids were found dead inside of their Wellesley home on Edgemoor Avenue on April 24. Prosecutors allege that their mother, Jannette MacAusland, confessed to a family member that she had killed the two children before attempting to take her own life.

Jannette MacAusland has been charged with first-degree murder and ordered held without bail until her next court date on July 13. She had pleaded not guilty.

Family and friends packed the pews at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church to remember 6-year-old Ella and 7-year-old Kai MacAusland. The funeral included speeches from faith leaders and the children's father, Sam MacAusland.

"Purple and pink were their favorite colors. Hearts and rainbows were their favorite subjects to draw," MacAusland said at the funeral.

He remembered how much his son, Kai, loved school and how kind he was. He referenced a hand gesture his son had learned, making a heart with his hands and placing it on his forehead. He explained that his son had made that exact gesture while performing a song at his elementary school.

"It was a pinnacle moment for him, overcoming his shyness and showing how much he loved school," MacAusland said after displaying the gesture.

MacAusland also remembered how much his daughter loved dressing up in costumes, singing, and whatever her brother was interested in.

"Before heading out the door to school, Ella would, from time to time, help Kai make his bed, find his shoes, and even brush his hair," he said.

He explained that the two siblings were inseparable and had recently attended soccer camp, where they "couldn't stop giggling together."

"The most wonderful thing I loved about them was in the way they helped each other," he explained.

He finished his remembrance of his two children with a song that he said Ella loved. It was titled "Rainbow Colors."